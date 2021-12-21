Two construction projects are happening on the west side of Marion Road

Can you please tell me what is being built with the new construction going on the west side of Marion Road between Bear Creek Apartments and the trailer park. Southbound traffic is usually down to one lane throughout the day, and it becomes frustrating. — Annoyed driver

Two construction projects are underway along the west side of Marion Road — one to help power the city and the other to power young minds.

Your description of the location gave me some pause, since I want to be sure I provide the most spectacular answer possible.

With two mobile home parks and several apartment buildings — but none named Bear Creek Apartments — on the west side of Marion Road, I’m going to take a leap and assume you are asking about the newest of two construction projects.

Rochester Public Utilities has started work related to a planned substation, which is expected to enhance RPU's ability to provide electric power to neighborhoods and businesses in central and southeast Rochester.

The site will service an area bordered by 11th Avenue Southeast, 50th Avenue, Fourth Street Southeast and U.S. Highway 52. It will also serve businesses and Mayo Clinic facilities in downtown Rochester.

In addition to construction at the site, the estimated project will include electrical duct banks into downtown and transmission work.

The substation is scheduled to be online in late 2023 or early 2024, depending on supply and labor issues, according to Tony Benson, RPU’s communications coordinator.

The substation site is directly south of the Gateway Trailer Park and north of Creekside Apartments, so that appears to be the location you described.

In case that’s not the construction project you are interested in, the new Longfellow Elementary School also is being built along the west side of Marion Road, a couple blocks north of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park and well south of a variety of apartment buildings.

It’s a stretch to believe this is the project you are referencing, but in an effort to provide the most complete answer possible, I’ll offer a few details.

Construction of Longfellow is expected to be completed in June and has an estimated $34.3 million price tag.

It’s one of the projects that benefited from the Rochester School District’s 2019 voter-approved referendum.

The new building will replace the existing building, which will eventually be turned over to the city as part of a land swap that was negotiated for the new school site.

