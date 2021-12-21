SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two construction projects are happening on the west side of Marion Road

New RPU substation and new Longfellow School are underway in southeast Rochester

Answer Man logo
By Answer Man
December 21, 2021 06:30 AM
Share

Can you please tell me what is being built with the new construction going on the west side of Marion Road between Bear Creek Apartments and the trailer park.  Southbound traffic is usually down to one lane throughout the day, and it becomes frustrating. — Annoyed driver

Two construction projects are underway along the west side of Marion Road — one to help power the city and the other to power young minds.
Your description of the location gave me some pause, since I want to be sure I provide the most spectacular answer possible.

With two mobile home parks and several apartment buildings — but none named Bear Creek Apartments — on the west side of Marion Road, I’m going to take a leap and assume you are asking about the newest of two construction projects.

Rochester Public Utilities has started work related to a planned substation, which is expected to enhance RPU's ability to provide electric power to neighborhoods and businesses in central and southeast Rochester.

The site will service an area bordered by 11th Avenue Southeast, 50th Avenue, Fourth Street Southeast and U.S. Highway 52. It will also serve businesses and Mayo Clinic facilities in downtown Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to construction at the site, the estimated project will include electrical duct banks into downtown and transmission work.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The substation is scheduled to be online in late 2023 or early 2024, depending on supply and labor issues, according to Tony Benson, RPU’s communications coordinator.

The substation site is directly south of the Gateway Trailer Park and north of Creekside Apartments, so that appears to be the location you described.

In case that’s not the construction project you are interested in, the new Longfellow Elementary School also is being built along the west side of Marion Road, a couple blocks north of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park and well south of a variety of apartment buildings.

It’s a stretch to believe this is the project you are referencing, but in an effort to provide the most complete answer possible, I’ll offer a few details.

Construction of Longfellow is expected to be completed in June and has an estimated $34.3 million price tag.

It’s one of the projects that benefited from the Rochester School District’s 2019 voter-approved referendum.

The new building will replace the existing building, which will eventually be turned over to the city as part of a land swap that was negotiated for the new school site.
Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ANSWER MANROCHESTER
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link