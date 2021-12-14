SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Two dogs die in Northeast Rochester fire Monday afternoon

Two adults and a child were displaced as a result of the fire. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation on scene Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

19 Street Northeast Structure Fire
Rochester Fire responds to a structure fire call along 19th Street Northeast Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 14, 2021 08:39 AM
Two dogs were killed in a fire and a person was treated for smoke inhalation Monday afternoon in Northeast Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department was called just after 2:15 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1100 block of 19th Street Northeast for a report of a fire. Arriving crews found smoke coming from several areas of the two-story house, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.

Fire was found on the home's main floor and it had spread through a chimney chase to the second floor and attic. Firefighters had to open walls and ceilings to extinguish all the fire. Two dogs were found dead in the home. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, but was not taken to the hospital, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was available Tuesday morning.

The home's two adult residents and a child are receiving assistance with temporary housing from the Red Cross.

