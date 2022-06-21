SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two former RCTC football players charged with October 2021 assault that left coach unconscious

Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, and Akim Abdul Richmond, 21, of Hawkins, Texas, are accused of beating a rival coach unconscious following an October 2021 game between RCTC and Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

Gavel
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 21, 2022 01:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Two former Rochester Community and Technical College players have been charged in Olmsted County District Court for the October 2021 assault of an opposing team's coach, according to court documents.

Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, and Akim Abdul Richmond, 21, of Hawkins, Texas, are both charged with felony third-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. They are both scheduled to appear in court July 28.

Also Read
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester Uber driver facing felony charges after passengers injured in Tesla showboating crash
Eldon Gale Nelson, 40, of Rochester, is accused of accelerating to a "frightening speed" before crashing his newer model Tesla and injuring four passengers.
June 21, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
kuengthao.PNG
Minnesota
Prosecution requests speedier start for trial of former officers in George Floyd killing
Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is leading the prosecution of the two officers, has said the current trial date of Jan. 5 amounts to a delay in the justice that the Floyd family and others are seeking.
June 21, 2022 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Paul Walsh / Star Tribune
Crow Wing Sheriff trailer
Minnesota
Man dies after being pulled out of central Minnesota lake
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man pulled from the water, reported at 2:59 p.m., Sunday, June 19, in Breezy Point at the Pelican Lake public access.
June 21, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Load More

RCTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both players were removed from the team and are no longer students at RCTC, according to a statement from the school.

According to the complaint:

A football coach for Minnesota West Community and Technical College reported to law enforcement that he had been assaulted by Fiorenza and Richmond following a game with RCTC in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach reported that he attempted to break up a fight between the two teams when the pair punched him, threw him to the ground and continued to hit him until he lost consciousness. The coach suffered a concussion as a result of the assault.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage of the incident that corroborated the coach's statement. Fiorenza and Richmond were identified in the footage by comparing their jersey numbers to the RCTC football roster.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEFOOTBALL
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
Local
Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
June 21, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Olmsted County Elections
Local
7 things to know if planning to vote early in Olmsted County
Absentee voting options start on Friday.
June 21, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Lock and Dam 5A to close four times in July
The lock will be temporarily closed on four days in July 2022 to replace the miter gates.
June 21, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates
Four seek District 4 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 21, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen