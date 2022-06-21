Two former RCTC football players charged with October 2021 assault that left coach unconscious

ROCHESTER — Two former Rochester Community and Technical College players have been charged in Olmsted County District Court for the October 2021 assault of an opposing team's coach, according to court documents.

Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, and Akim Abdul Richmond, 21, of Hawkins, Texas, are both charged with felony third-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. They are both scheduled to appear in court July 28.

RCTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both players were removed from the team and are no longer students at RCTC, according to a statement from the school.

According to the complaint:

A football coach for Minnesota West Community and Technical College reported to law enforcement that he had been assaulted by Fiorenza and Richmond following a game with RCTC in Rochester.

The coach reported that he attempted to break up a fight between the two teams when the pair punched him, threw him to the ground and continued to hit him until he lost consciousness. The coach suffered a concussion as a result of the assault.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage of the incident that corroborated the coach's statement. Fiorenza and Richmond were identified in the footage by comparing their jersey numbers to the RCTC football roster.