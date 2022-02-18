SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two-hour free parking in Rochester ramps extended

City makes the added hour of free parking official through the end of March

Rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 18, 2022 05:04 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Free two-hour parking in city ramps has been extended through the end of March.

While the program, which doubled the length of unpaid parking, was set to end Dec. 31, the change was never made and the Rochester City Council eventually extended to the program.

“We have received positive comments from downtown retailers and their customers,” Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong said in a statement announcing the extension. “Investing for a bit longer in this program is something we are financially able to do, thanks in large part to continued availability of COVID-19 relief funds.”

In the past, the city waived the parking charges if patrons were in and out of city-owned garages in under one hour. Last June, the council voted to extend the time allowed for a free session to two hours in an effort to encourage downtown visitors to take extra time in local businesses.

To take advantage of the expanded free parking period, parkers must enter and exit within a two-hour period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers can stay beyond two hours, but they will be responsible for parking charges that will include the cost of the first two hours.

The program doesn’t change the city’s practice of providing free evening and weekend parking in ramps, but vehicles that do not exit by 3 a.m. face overnight parking charges.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
070721-HAGEDORN-TOWNHALL-4426.JPG
Local
Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in Hagedorn's honor
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
February 18, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
rochester olmsted county redistricting logo.jpg
Local
Review of Rochester redistricting maps set to launch soon
Public input sought on proposed maps in effort to rebalance city's six ward.
February 18, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
110921-HWY-14-OPEN-06003.jpg
Local
Congressman Jim Hagedorn dies at age 59
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn represented Minnesota's 1st District since 2019.
February 18, 2022 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Red Wing man has been held on $500,000 conditional bail for fatal overdose of 16-year-old girl
Micah Montre Marrison, 22, is charged in Goodhue County District Court with third-degree murder-sell a controlled substance and third-degree drug sales.
February 18, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts