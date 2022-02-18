Two-hour free parking in Rochester ramps extended

ROCHESTER – Free two-hour parking in city ramps has been extended through the end of March.

While the program, which doubled the length of unpaid parking, was set to end Dec. 31, the change was never made and the Rochester City Council eventually extended to the program.

“We have received positive comments from downtown retailers and their customers,” Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong said in a statement announcing the extension. “Investing for a bit longer in this program is something we are financially able to do, thanks in large part to continued availability of COVID-19 relief funds.”

In the past, the city waived the parking charges if patrons were in and out of city-owned garages in under one hour. Last June, the council voted to extend the time allowed for a free session to two hours in an effort to encourage downtown visitors to take extra time in local businesses.

To take advantage of the expanded free parking period, parkers must enter and exit within a two-hour period.

Customers can stay beyond two hours, but they will be responsible for parking charges that will include the cost of the first two hours.

The program doesn’t change the city’s practice of providing free evening and weekend parking in ramps, but vehicles that do not exit by 3 a.m. face overnight parking charges.