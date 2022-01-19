Two hurt in Fillmore County crash Wednesday morning

RUSHFORD — Two people were injured Wednesday morning, Jan .19, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash in Norway Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 6:30 a.m. to Minnesota Highway 43 and Fillmore County Road 10 for a report of two vehicles that collided in the intersection.

The driver of a 2009 Honda Civic southbound on Highway 43, identified as 19-year-old Luke William Ohare, of Rushford, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek that was eastbound on the county road, identified as 58-year-old Beth Marie Yonts, of Canton, was not injured. Her passenger, 32-year-old Katie Marie Yonts, also of Canton, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

All three were wearing seat belts. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol in its response.