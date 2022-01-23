Two hurt in Highway 14 crash Saturday morning
State Patrol reports two trucks crashed west of Rochester.
ROCHESTER — Two people were hurt in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Rochester Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the crash report, Stephanie Lynn Grover, 41, of Mantorville, and Stefanie Kay Thurnau, 38, of Owatonna, collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 near milepost 209 west of Rochester about 8:45 a.m.
Grover was heading west in a 2013 Ford F-150 and crashed into the Ford F-350 Thurnau was driving eastbound.
Both women were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries, according to State Patrol report.
