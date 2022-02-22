Two hurt in single vehicle crash in Hayward Township

ALBERT LEA — Two people were injured Monday evening, Feb. 21, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

A 2003 Ford Taurus was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 62 in Hayward Township about 5:45 p.m. when it went out of control on the snowy and icy road and rolled into the median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 21-year-old Abigail Marie Quelle, and her passenger, 20-year-old Caleb Roy Quelle, both of Lyle, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The State Patrol was assisted in its response by the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.