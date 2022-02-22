SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two hurt in single vehicle crash in Hayward Township

Two Lyle residents suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in a single vehicle crash.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 22, 2022 09:09 AM
Share

ALBERT LEA — Two people were injured Monday evening, Feb. 21, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

A 2003 Ford Taurus was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 62 in Hayward Township about 5:45 p.m. when it went out of control on the snowy and icy road and rolled into the median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 21-year-old Abigail Marie Quelle, and her passenger, 20-year-old Caleb Roy Quelle, both of Lyle, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The State Patrol was assisted in its response by the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Also Read
Police car lights crime
Local
No charges filed in McDonald's gun incident that drew social media attention
A video captured a portion of the Feb. 16, 2022, incident and was posted on social media.
February 22, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police lights crash report
Local
Austin woman hurt in single vehicle crash in Freeborn County
The 35-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital Monday night, Feb. 21, 2022, with non-life threatening injuries.
February 22, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Truck driver dies in Interstate 35 crash Monday
The 62-year-old man was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
February 22, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYALBERT LEALYLE
What to read next
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local
Road work ahead: List of road/lane closures
See the area road closures to make your drive smoother.
February 22, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
03 111621-MAYO-CLINIC-SHUTTLE-BUS-1007161.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic reducing -- but not eliminating -- shuttle traffic along residential Kutzky Park street
Plan to cut nearly 200 trips to 125 is set to be implemented on March 21, giving staff 30-day notice.
February 22, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
BRT station.jpg
Local
Webinar about potential changes to Rochester rapid-transit project planned for Thursday
ROCHESTER — A webinar is set for Thursday, Feb. 24, to update the public on proposed rapid transit enhancements recently presented to Rochester City Council and Destination Medical Center Corp. Board.
February 22, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 22, 2022 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link