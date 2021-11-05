Two hurt in two-vehicle crash near Zumbrota Thursday afternoon

ZUMBROTA -- Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when their vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 52 in Minneola Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called just before 4 p.m. to Highway 52 at 440th Street in Minneola Township for a report of a two vehicle crash.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was turning left onto 440th Street from Highway 52 and a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was southbound on Highway 52 when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Silverado, 74-year-old Carrol James Olson, of Wanamingo, and the driver of the Malibu, 57-year-old Todd Michael Lerum, of Zumbrota, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the State Patrol report. Olson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for her injuries while Lerum was not taken to a hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Zumbrota Fire and Ambulance assisted the patrol in its response.