Two hurt in two-vehicle crash near Zumbrota Thursday afternoon

The driver's in each vehicle suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 05, 2021 07:31 AM
ZUMBROTA -- Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when their vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 52 in Minneola Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called just before 4 p.m. to Highway 52 at 440th Street in Minneola Township for a report of a two vehicle crash.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was turning left onto 440th Street from Highway 52 and a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was southbound on Highway 52 when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Silverado, 74-year-old Carrol James Olson, of Wanamingo, and the driver of the Malibu, 57-year-old Todd Michael Lerum, of Zumbrota, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the State Patrol report. Olson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for her injuries while Lerum was not taken to a hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Zumbrota Fire and Ambulance assisted the patrol in its response.

