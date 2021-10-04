SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Two injured after gun fired in a struggle

A 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries early Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 04, 2021 08:43 AM
Two people were hospitalized early Sunday after they were injured as they struggled over a gun.

Rochester police were called about 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 2000 block of Chardonnay Lane Northwest for a report of a shooting.

On scene, officers learned that leading up to the shooting, a 29-year-old man was talking about committing suicide and had a gun. A 29-year-old woman attempted to intervene and grabbed the gun from the man when the gun went off, Rochester police Sgt. Tony Teal said.

The woman was shot in the abdomen while the man suffered a wound to his hand.

Both were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

