SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two injured after motorcycle hit median near Fremont

The two people, from New Paris, Indiana, were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse Sunday with non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
By Staff reports
August 15, 2022 12:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FREMONT, Minn. — Two people were injured after their motorcycle collided with a median at 9:10 am. Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022.

A 2015 Harley Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near Fremont when it hit the median during an attempted lane change, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Also Read
Elba - Winona County map.png
Local
Rochester man injured after falling off motorcycle
The 28-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Saturday with non-life threatening injuries.
August 15, 2022 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested after police find altered gun in Friday traffic stop
A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Fifth Street Northwest.
August 15, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The driver, 64-year-old Keith Allen Hurst of New Paris, Indiana, and his passenger, 61-year-old Denise Lynn Hurst of New Paris, Indiana, were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Nodine Fire Department, Gundersen Ambulance and Winona Ambulance also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYLEWISTON-ALTURARUSHFORD-PETERSON
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
8b7a9d78392778a3cced99778a853fe4.jpg
Business
New corporate owner is now steering Rochester Home Infusion
The largest U.S. home infusion pharmacy firm with locations in every state recently added Rochester Home Infusion to its team.
August 15, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
110420.N.DG.fluvaccine.jpg
Local
Multi-county flu vaccination effort ramps up again
Registration underway for participating schools in Dodge, Goodhue, Mower and Olmsted counties.
August 15, 2022 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Man shoots off part of finger at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club
A 44-year-old man lost the tip of his finger while shooting at a gun range near Rochester.
August 15, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Kellogg man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash near Genoa; passenger critically injured
A Kellogg man was killed and his passenger critically injured following a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Genoa.
August 15, 2022 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson