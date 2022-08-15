Two injured after motorcycle hit median near Fremont
The two people, from New Paris, Indiana, were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse Sunday with non-life threatening injuries.
We are part of The Trust Project.
FREMONT, Minn. — Two people were injured after their motorcycle collided with a median at 9:10 am. Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022.
A 2015 Harley Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near Fremont when it hit the median during an attempted lane change, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The 28-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Saturday with non-life threatening injuries.
A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Fifth Street Northwest.
The driver, 64-year-old Keith Allen Hurst of New Paris, Indiana, and his passenger, 61-year-old Denise Lynn Hurst of New Paris, Indiana, were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Nodine Fire Department, Gundersen Ambulance and Winona Ambulance also responded.
The largest U.S. home infusion pharmacy firm with locations in every state recently added Rochester Home Infusion to its team.
Registration underway for participating schools in Dodge, Goodhue, Mower and Olmsted counties.
A 44-year-old man lost the tip of his finger while shooting at a gun range near Rochester.
A Kellogg man was killed and his passenger critically injured following a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Genoa.