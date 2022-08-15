Two injured after motorcycle hit median near Fremont

FREMONT, Minn. — Two people were injured after their motorcycle collided with a median at 9:10 am. Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022.

A 2015 Harley Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near Fremont when it hit the median during an attempted lane change, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 64-year-old Keith Allen Hurst of New Paris, Indiana, and his passenger, 61-year-old Denise Lynn Hurst of New Paris, Indiana, were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Nodine Fire Department, Gundersen Ambulance and Winona Ambulance also responded.

