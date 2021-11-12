Two injured in Dodge County crash on U.S. Highway 14

WASIOJA TWP -- Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 14.

James Anthony Sanders, 19, of White Bear Lake, Minn., was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty west on Highway 14 at 1:08 p.m. when it lost control and rolled into the ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Sanders and his passenger, Evelyn Hero Terpstra, 20, of Claremont, Minn., were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Dodge Center Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene.