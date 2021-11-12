SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Two injured in Dodge County crash on U.S. Highway 14

The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 14 Friday afternoon when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 12, 2021 04:09 PM
WASIOJA TWP -- Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 14.

James Anthony Sanders, 19, of White Bear Lake, Minn., was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty west on Highway 14 at 1:08 p.m. when it lost control and rolled into the ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Sanders and his passenger, Evelyn Hero Terpstra, 20, of Claremont, Minn., were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Dodge Center Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene.

