Two injured in Dodge County crash Wednesday morning

BERNE -- Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Milton Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just before 7:45 a.m. A 2018 Subaru Outback was northbound on Minnesota Highway 57 and a 2009 Pontiac G6 was eastbound on Dodge County Road 24 when they collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru, 30-year-old Vlad Popescu, of Rochester, and the driver of the Pontiac, 34-year-old Jordan Healey, of Pine Island, were both taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The report notes that Healey was not wearing a seat belt.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.