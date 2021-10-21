Two injured in Dodge County crash Wednesday morning
The two men, aged 34 and 30, were both taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
BERNE -- Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Milton Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just before 7:45 a.m. A 2018 Subaru Outback was northbound on Minnesota Highway 57 and a 2009 Pontiac G6 was eastbound on Dodge County Road 24 when they collided in the intersection.
The driver of the Subaru, 30-year-old Vlad Popescu, of Rochester, and the driver of the Pontiac, 34-year-old Jordan Healey, of Pine Island, were both taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The report notes that Healey was not wearing a seat belt.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.