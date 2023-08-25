Two injured in Friday afternoon crash in Harmony

HARMONY, Minn. — Two people were injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 52 on Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2023.

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala traveling north on Highway 52 and a 2013 Chevrolet pickup also traveling north collided in the intersection near Morem Street Northwest in Harmony. The Impala was waiting for another vehicle to turn left, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The pickup driver, 22-year-old Taylor Majerus of Dubuque, Iowa, had non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, 20-year-old Katelyn Nicole May of Dubuque, also had non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report.

The 17-year-old Impala driver was uninjured in the crash.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Harmony Fire Department and Harmony Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.