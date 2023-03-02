Two injured in Highway 14 crash near Dover on Wednesday

DOVER, Minn. — Two people were injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 14 at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

A 2020 Ford Econosport was northbound on Olmsted County Road 10 and a 2010 Ford Edge was westbound on Highway 14. The cars collided near the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 10, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Econosport, 19-year-old Audriana Clara Dugan of Rochester, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Edge, 21-year-old Tate Bradley Fieck of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries but wasn’t transported to a hospital.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Fire Department and Eyota EMS also responded.