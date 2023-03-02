99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two injured in Highway 14 crash near Dover on Wednesday

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the afternoon crash.

Dover - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Abby Sharpe
March 02, 2023 10:25 AM

DOVER, Minn. — Two people were injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 14 at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

A 2020 Ford Econosport was northbound on Olmsted County Road 10 and a 2010 Ford Edge was westbound on Highway 14. The cars collided near the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 10, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Econosport, 19-year-old Audriana Clara Dugan of Rochester, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Edge, 21-year-old Tate Bradley Fieck of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries but wasn’t transported to a hospital.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Fire Department and Eyota EMS also responded.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
