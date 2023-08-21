Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 21

News Local

Two injured in Interstate 90 crash Monday afternoon

A driver and passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

Wilson - Winona County map.png
By Staff reports
Today at 5:14 PM

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were injured in a crash southeast of Lewiston on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023.

A 2020 Ford Escape was traveling north on Minnesota Highway 43 and a 2014 GMC Terrain was exiting the eastbound ramp from Interstate 90 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The GMC driver, 31-year-old Kelsey Lee Rose of Onalaska, Wisconsin, was treated with non-life threatening injuries. Rose had alcohol involved, according to the report.

Find more news important to you

The Ford driver, 69-year-old James Robert Lane of Rushford, was not injured in the crash. His passenger, 69-year-old Kayla Marie Lane of Rushford, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, according to the report.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston Ambulance also responded to the crash.

By Staff reports
Get Local

