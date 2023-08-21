Two injured in Interstate 90 crash Monday afternoon

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were injured in a crash southeast of Lewiston on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023.

A 2020 Ford Escape was traveling north on Minnesota Highway 43 and a 2014 GMC Terrain was exiting the eastbound ramp from Interstate 90 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The GMC driver, 31-year-old Kelsey Lee Rose of Onalaska, Wisconsin, was treated with non-life threatening injuries. Rose had alcohol involved, according to the report.

The Ford driver, 69-year-old James Robert Lane of Rushford, was not injured in the crash. His passenger, 69-year-old Kayla Marie Lane of Rushford, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, according to the report.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston Ambulance also responded to the crash.