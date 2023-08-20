Two injured in single-vehicle crash on I-35

BANCROFT, Minn. — Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near Bancroft Township on Saturday evening, Aug. 19, 2023.

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Interstate 35, when it left the roadway and rolled.

The Cherokee driver, Erhumwerese Clara Amadasun of Bloomington, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Albert Lea Hospital and Clinic.

The 16-year-old passenger, also of Bloomington, also had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Albert Lea Hospital and Clinic.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.