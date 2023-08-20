Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, August 20

News Local

Two injured in single-vehicle crash on I-35

The Jeep Cherokee driver and passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

Crash report police lights
By Staff reports
Today at 4:16 PM

BANCROFT, Minn. — Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near Bancroft Township on Saturday evening, Aug. 19, 2023.

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Interstate 35, when it left the roadway and rolled.

The Cherokee driver, Erhumwerese Clara Amadasun of Bloomington, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Albert Lea Hospital and Clinic.

The 16-year-old passenger, also of Bloomington, also had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Albert Lea Hospital and Clinic.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
