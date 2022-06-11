SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Elgin Township Friday

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Elgin - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 11, 2022 01:07 PM
ELGIN TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash occurred on Minnesota Highway 247 at 7:57 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in Elgin Township.

A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was eastbound on Highway 247 when it was hit by a 2012 Dodge Ram towing a cattle trailer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Equinox, 70-year-old Donald Joseph Dvorak of Altura, and the passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Ann Dvorak of Altura, were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram, 74-year-old Stephen Harold Krueger of Norwalk, Wis., and two passengers were uninjured in the crash.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire and Ambulance and Plainview Ambulance also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLELEWISTON-ALTURA
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
