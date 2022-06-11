Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Elgin Township Friday

ELGIN TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash occurred on Minnesota Highway 247 at 7:57 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in Elgin Township.

A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was eastbound on Highway 247 when it was hit by a 2012 Dodge Ram towing a cattle trailer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Equinox, 70-year-old Donald Joseph Dvorak of Altura, and the passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Ann Dvorak of Altura, were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram, 74-year-old Stephen Harold Krueger of Norwalk, Wis., and two passengers were uninjured in the crash.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire and Ambulance and Plainview Ambulance also responded.