Two injured Thursday in crash on Minnesota Highway 57

PINE ISLAND — Two women were injured Thursday afternoon when their vehicles collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 57 and County 11 Boulevard.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 4:40 p.m. to the crash in Roscoe Township. A 2006 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Highway 57 and a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was westbound on County 11 Boulevard when the two collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota, 35-year-old Stefanie Anne Jones, of Madison, Wis., and the driver of the Nissan, 25-year-old Savannah Mae Smith, of Kenyon, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Both were wearing seat belts.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office as well as Zumbrota Ambulance and Wanamingo Fire assisted at the scene.