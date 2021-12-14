Two injured Tuesday morning in crash just north of Chatfield

CHATFIELD — Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash just north of Chatfield on U.S. Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just before 7:40 a.m. in Orion Township.

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was southbound on Highway 52 when it stopped for a school bus. A 2012 Toyota Highlander also was southbound and the two vehicles collided, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Jeep, 60-year-old Ronald Lee Zeigler, of Zumbrota, and the driver of the Toyota, 24-year-old Kayla Ann Mabe, of Chatfield, were both taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts. Chatfield police, fire and ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response. The crash caused of portion of the highway to be down to one lane for a brief period of time.