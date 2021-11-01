Two injured when tree hits motorcycle in Wabasha County
WABASHA -- Two people were injured Sunday when a tree fell from an embankment and struck the motorcycle they were on.
A 2019 Harley Davidson was westbound on Minnesota Highway 60 at County Road 32 about 3:45 p.m. Sunday when it was struck by a tree.
The driver, 59-year-old Timothy Allen Johnson, and his passenger, 50-year-old Simone Marie Sackett, of Dodge Center, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Neither were wearing helmets, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Johnson was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.
