Two injured when tree hits motorcycle in Wabasha County

WABASHA -- Two people were injured Sunday when a tree fell from an embankment and struck the motorcycle they were on.

A 2019 Harley Davidson was westbound on Minnesota Highway 60 at County Road 32 about 3:45 p.m. Sunday when it was struck by a tree.

The driver, 59-year-old Timothy Allen Johnson, and his passenger, 50-year-old Simone Marie Sackett, of Dodge Center, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Neither were wearing helmets, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.