Two juveniles injured while riding dirt bikes near Rollingstone

Both riders were wearing helmets, according to the report.

Rollingstone - Winona County map.png
Today at 10:12 AM

ROLLINGSTONE, Minn. — Two Rollingstone juveniles on dirt bikes were injured in a crash on Sunday, June 16, 2023, in Rollingstone.

The two juvenile males were riding westbound on Minnesota Highway 248 when they left the roadway near Winona County Road 25, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

A 13-year-old was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

The other rider, a 17-year-old, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Rollingstone Fire Department and Winona Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
