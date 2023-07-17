Two juveniles injured while riding dirt bikes near Rollingstone

ROLLINGSTONE, Minn. — Two Rollingstone juveniles on dirt bikes were injured in a crash on Sunday, June 16, 2023, in Rollingstone.

The two juvenile males were riding westbound on Minnesota Highway 248 when they left the roadway near Winona County Road 25, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

A 13-year-old was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

The other rider, a 17-year-old, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Both riders were wearing helmets, according to the report.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Rollingstone Fire Department and Winona Ambulance also responded to the scene.