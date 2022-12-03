SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two killed in two-car crash in Houston County

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 03, 2022 11:17 AM
HOUSTON COUNTY — Two people were killed after a two-car crash south of Brownsville on State Highway 26 at 3:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

A 2005 Chevrolet Classic was traveling northbound on Highway 26 and a 2003 Infiniti G35 was traveling southbound on Highway 26 when the cars collided in the northbound lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 60-year-old Alan Eldor Wunnecka of Brownsville, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Infiniti, 42-year-old James Paul Adducci of La Crosse, Wis., was killed in the crash.

Both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, New Albin Fire Department and Tri State Ambulance also responded.

