News Local

Two men arrested after Friday shooting

An altercation between the two men led to the shooting, Rochester Police said.

RPD - SHOOTING.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:22 AM

ROCHESTER — Two men were arrested after a shooting Friday, May 19, 2023.

At around 4:13 p.m., Rochester Police officers were dispatched to Ashland Apartments at 1990 Ashland Drive NW after a report of a shooting.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said two men were arrested, one age 23 another age 27, both of Rochester. He said it appears the shooting started after an altercation between the two men. Both admitted to firing shots at each other.

No one was injured in the shooting.

One of the men left the apartment complex after the shooting but was pulled over by an officer shortly thereafter. The other man was arrested at the apartment complex.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
