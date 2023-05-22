Two men arrested after Friday shooting

ROCHESTER — Two men were arrested after a shooting Friday, May 19, 2023.

At around 4:13 p.m., Rochester Police officers were dispatched to Ashland Apartments at 1990 Ashland Drive NW after a report of a shooting.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said two men were arrested, one age 23 another age 27, both of Rochester. He said it appears the shooting started after an altercation between the two men. Both admitted to firing shots at each other.

No one was injured in the shooting.

One of the men left the apartment complex after the shooting but was pulled over by an officer shortly thereafter. The other man was arrested at the apartment complex.