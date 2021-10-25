Two men foil robber, victims hit on the head

An attempted robbery was foiled when the victims noticed the robber's gun was not lethal and refused the robber's demands.

Rochester police responded to a call at 7:39 p.m. Sunday concerning an attempted robbery in the 1900 block of 17th Street Southeast, said Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Two men, ages 58 and 59, and residents of the address, were standing outside their apartment building smoking cigarettes when a male approached them and asked for their wallets. The suspect was described as a 6-foot tall and thin in build. The victims also described him as a Somali male with a green jacket, gray sweatpants and a black facemask, Moilanen said.

He pulled out a gun while making his demands, Moilanen said. However, the victims noticed that the gun was a BB gun.

Moilanen said one of the victims yelled for his wife to call the police, so the suspect hit him with the gun. When the second victim also refused to hand over his wallet, he also was hit on the head with the gun. The robber then fled on foot.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called to check the injuries of the victims, but they were not transported for medical care.