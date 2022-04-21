Two metro-area juvenile detention centers fill in gap for Olmsted County

ROCHESTER — Sixty-six miles.

That is the distance between the former site of the Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center and the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center in Hastings.

One hundred and one miles, and you’ve reached the East Central Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Lino Lakes.

Members Only Local Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC “There are over 70 counties in the state of Minnesota that don't have a juvenile detention center and they work through similar challenges,” said Travis Gransee, Olmsted County's deputy administrator of health, housing and human services. “We are one more county that is a county without a JDC.

Since the closure of the Rochester facility two years ago, those two destinations, made in the company of law enforcement, can be a necessary trip when a young person is being incarcerated in the early stages of their involvement in the criminal legal system.

Olmsted County doesn't have written agreements or memorandums of understanding with any other county, and instead of having beds on retainer pays a per diem fee to house youths in these facilities.

When the decision was made two years ago to close the Olmsted County facility, officials pointed to the costs to run a facility when the majority of those being held were out-of-county residents that were paid for on a per diem basis. Olmsted County charged $295 per day for juvenile inmates from other counties.

But declining populations, and closing juvenile detention facilities, are a growing trend in Minnesota.

Dylan Warkentin, Anoka County Community Corrections Director, said the metro county has seen fewer youths on probation, fewer youths being detained, and the juveniles that are being detained are being held for shorter periods of time.

“However, there is a need for facilities like this because some kids really need to be detained. You can get down to a certain point, and we ought to try to do that and strive to not utilize facilities as much as we possibly can, but if all of them were closed, there would be times when there would be a perilous nature of someone’s behavior in the community,” Warkentin said.

Housing juveniles in detention and running the necessary programming, including schooling, is increasingly complex and expensive, Warkentin said.

Anoka County’s juvenile facility in Lino Lakes is a joint powers facility and serves a total of 11 counties as part of the agreement including Anoka. In addition to those counties, Warkentin said the facility took youth from 33 other counties in 2021.

At the county’s regional juvenile detention facility, which is its primary detention facility, Warkentin said the average daily population is about 30 youths.

Unlike Anoka County, Dakota County has no formal contracts or agreements with other counties in the state for its Hastings facility. Youth from other counties are housed on a per diem rate.

Who gets housed in Dakota County, though, can vary based on other counties' policies. Dakota County uses a risk assessment instrument to score a young person to determine if they need to be in secure or non-secure detention or whether an alternative like GPS or electronic home monitoring would be sufficient, according to Matt Bauer, superintendent of the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center.

When COVID hit and the county had to lower its juvenile inmate population to allow for the creation of a quarantine unit, that risk assessment began to be applied, to some degree, to opt out of county referrals.

If a juvenile doesn’t meet Dakota County’s criteria for detainment, counties are advised to seek an alternative, but if none is found, Bauer said they'd provide detention.

Overall, the Dakota County facility has seen a decline in its population previously averaging around 36 youths a day in a 40-bed facility in 2005. The average is now around 15, Bauer said. Before the pandemic, the facility averaged 20 to 21 youths a day.

What is causing the decline?

Pointing to changes in how schools handle issues as well as increased mental health services, Bauer said, “If anyone could say this is the reason why all these numbers went down, then you’d almost have the solution.

“The kids I work with, they are going to find a way to get services. They are going to find a way to get help,” Bauer said. "If they are in the community not getting services or the support and the help that they need, usually then their behavior starts putting them in risky situations, and that could even be criminal, and eventually kids that are not getting their needs met usually find their way into the system.”