SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two-motorcycle collision in Olmsted County sends one to hospital

One of the motorcycles slowed down for an emergency vehicle when the two collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

High Forest - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
September 16, 2021 03:34 PM
Share

A two-motorcycle collision on Highway 63 Thursday afternoon sent a Lonsdale, Minn., man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Edward Jerry Trnka, 73, of Lonsdale, Minn., was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Cruiser, and Ray James Bowers, 72, of Owatonna, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring bike northbound on Highway 63 at Interstate 90 at 12:13 p.m.

One of the motorcycles slowed down for an emergency vehicle when the two collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Trnka was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Bowers was not injured from the crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTYSTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link