Two-motorcycle collision in Olmsted County sends one to hospital
One of the motorcycles slowed down for an emergency vehicle when the two collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
A two-motorcycle collision on Highway 63 Thursday afternoon sent a Lonsdale, Minn., man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Edward Jerry Trnka, 73, of Lonsdale, Minn., was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Cruiser, and Ray James Bowers, 72, of Owatonna, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring bike northbound on Highway 63 at Interstate 90 at 12:13 p.m.
One of the motorcycles slowed down for an emergency vehicle when the two collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Trnka was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Bowers was not injured from the crash.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.