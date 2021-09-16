Two-motorcycle collision in Olmsted County sends one to hospital

A two-motorcycle collision on Highway 63 Thursday afternoon sent a Lonsdale, Minn., man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Edward Jerry Trnka, 73, of Lonsdale, Minn., was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Cruiser, and Ray James Bowers, 72, of Owatonna, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring bike northbound on Highway 63 at Interstate 90 at 12:13 p.m.

One of the motorcycles slowed down for an emergency vehicle when the two collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Trnka was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Bowers was not injured from the crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded.