News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two new members set to join DMC EDA board

CEO of the Medical Alley Association and Mayo Clinic's CFO will replace two members of the nonprofit board that guides services for the DMC initiative.

DMC Destination Medical Center logo
By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 02:46 PM
ROCHESTER — Two new members have been appointed to the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency board.

Roberta (Bobbie) Dressen, president and CEO of the Medical Alley Association, and Dennis Dahlen, chief financial officer of Mayo Clinic, will begin three-year terms on Jan.1, 2023, replacing Harry Hoffman and Jerry Bell.

“We are delighted to welcome Bobbie Dressen and Dennis Dahlen to the DMC EDA board,” Dr. Clark Otley, president of DMC EDA, said in a statement announcing the new board members. “With their incredible accomplishments and breadth of experience, Bobbie and Dennis will be excellent contributors to the success of the Destination Medical Center initiative.”

Dressen has been with the Medical Alley Association since 2021. Prior to that, she held leadership roles with Allina Health Systems, UnitedHealth Group, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic. She holds an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas.

“As the DMC continues to make huge strides in positioning our region as the epicenter of health innovation and care, it’s an honor to be named to the board to help support our shared objectives,” Dressen said. “In addition to my role at Medical Alley, I feel my background in representing various sectors within health care will contribute to building a global destination for the industry and bring more prosperity to the state.”

Dahlen joined Mayo Clinic as its CFO in 2017. Prior to that, he held the same position at Banner Health, an integrated health care delivery system in Phoenix. He earned an M.B.A. in finance from Minnesota State University, Moorhead.

“It is an honor to join the DMC EDA at a time when Mayo Clinic is investing in transforming health care,” Dahlen said. “When I came to Mayo in 2017, I was struck by the teamwork and collaboration at Mayo but also the collaboration and thoughtful approach being taken by DMC to secure Rochester, Minnesota, as a premier destination for health and wellness now and in the future.

“We are collectively committing to delivering an unmatched experience for patients, visitors, and residents and that commitment will continue to enhance Rochester’s position as a destination medical center,” Dahlen said.

Dressen and Dahlen will join Otley and other current DMC EDA board members: Traci Downs, chairwoman of Collider Foundation; Tom Fisher, director of Minnesota Design Center & Dayton-Hudson chairman in Urban Design, University of Minnesota; Joselyn Raymundo, founder and president of Rochester Home Infusion; Patrick Seeb, executive director of DMC EDA; and Mary Jo Williamson, chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic Collaborative Services.

The board provides guidance for the private nonprofit DMC EDA that provides services to the state’s DMC Corp., which oversees the $5.6 billion DMC initiative.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
