ZUMBROTA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has narrowed its options for realigning the intersection of Goodhue County Road 7 and U.S. Highway 52.
The intersection, about 3 miles north of Zumbrota, will be part of the repaving and reconstruction of the southbound lanes of Highway 52 scheduled to begin in 2021.
In October, MnDOT held an open house to discuss options for the intersection, getting feedback from area residents on what they saw as attributes and flaws in the options at the time. Since that time, MnDOT officials have incorporated that feedback, along with engineering studies, to give the state two options for realigning the roads.
The first option would allow a full-access intersection and an immediate median U-turn lane near the intersection. Shoulders wide enough to allow slow moving vehicles such as farm equipment and laden semi tractor-trailers would also be part of the option.
The second option would result in a limited-access intersection and a southbound median acceleration lane. A variant of the second option would utilize the southbound acceleration lane with a full-access intersection.
One of the concerns of the current alignment is the lack of a southbound acceleration lane. Additionally, the intersection is located at the bottom of a hill, and southbound traffic on Highway 52 comes over the hill with little time for merging or crossing vehicles to react.
The estimated cost of realignment of the intersection is $650,000, according to MnDOT.