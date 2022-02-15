SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two pedestrians injured after car slid onto sidewalk on slick roads in Southeast Rochester

A 25-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were taken by ambulance Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, to the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for their injuries. The 67-year-old Rochester driver was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 15, 2022 09:16 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Two pedestrians were injured Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, after they were hit by a car that went onto the sidewalk after the driver lost control on slick roads.

Rochester police responded to the crash, on Third Avenue Southeast, around 8:20 a.m. A 25-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were walking south on the west sidewalk on Third Avenue Southeast when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Rochester man, according to Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

The driver told police he was in the left lane when his vehicle started to slide and went onto the sidewalk, striking the male pedestrian with the front bumper and causing him to go up onto the windshield, breaking it. The female pedestrian, who had been pushed out of the way by the male pedestrian before impact, was run over by the passenger-side wheels, according to Faudskar.

Both pedestrians were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for their injuries. The extent of their injuries was not known Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital by a family member.

ADVERTISEMENT

No citations were issued at the time of the crash. It is not believed that the driver was speeding nor was he distracted at the time of the crash.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 15, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Police Lights
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in Byron
Three employees leaving their shift early Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, reported being approached by two men, assaulted and robbed.
February 14, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
People's Energy Cooperative logo
Local
People’s Energy Cooperative reminds customers to use caution following uptick in scams reported
"People’s Energy Cooperative employees will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone," the utility company wrote in its news release Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
February 14, 2022 03:44 PM
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Med City senior living community sold for $67.3M, though no changes planned
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's lists
Augustana University – Caledonia: Tate Meiners; Cannon Falls: Kalysa Banks, Ella Coyle; Chatfield: Benjamin Ihrke, Kathleen Ihrke; La Crescent: Matthew Seiger; Mantorville: Justin Klepel; Red Wing: Ava Bremseth; Rochester: Madeline Borgmeier, Jack Fisher, Benjamin Limburg, Matthew Wennberg; Stewartville: Jolie Stecher; Winona: Colten Brand; Zumbro Falls: Jarret Haglund; Zumbrota: Luke Dahlen.
February 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Sixth Street bridge concept.jpg
Local
7 things to know as Sixth Street bridge discussions continue
Rochester council members bring varying opinions to review of two concepts for new bridge over Zumbro River.
February 14, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
The Waters on Mayowood Senior Living
Members Only
Business
Med City senior living community sold for $67.3M, though no changes planned
Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. purchased the Waters on Mayowood senior living complex for $67.3 million. No changes to the management, services or name are planned in the wake of sale.
February 14, 2022 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger