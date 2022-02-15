Two pedestrians injured after car slid onto sidewalk on slick roads in Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — Two pedestrians were injured Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, after they were hit by a car that went onto the sidewalk after the driver lost control on slick roads.

Rochester police responded to the crash, on Third Avenue Southeast, around 8:20 a.m. A 25-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were walking south on the west sidewalk on Third Avenue Southeast when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Rochester man, according to Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

The driver told police he was in the left lane when his vehicle started to slide and went onto the sidewalk, striking the male pedestrian with the front bumper and causing him to go up onto the windshield, breaking it. The female pedestrian, who had been pushed out of the way by the male pedestrian before impact, was run over by the passenger-side wheels, according to Faudskar.

Both pedestrians were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for their injuries. The extent of their injuries was not known Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital by a family member.

No citations were issued at the time of the crash. It is not believed that the driver was speeding nor was he distracted at the time of the crash.