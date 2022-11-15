Two people found dead inside Rochester apartment Sunday

ROCHESTER — Two people were found dead in an apartment in Northwest Rochester Sunday, Nov. 13.

The parents of a 22-year-old female contacted Rochester police after they hadn’t heard or seen from their daughter since Nov. 3.

Their daughter lived with her 38-year-old boyfriend, and the parents hadn’t had contact with him since Nov. 4.

Police performed a welfare check at the apartment around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers found both the 22-year-old female and 38-year-old male deceased inside the apartment, said Capt. Casey Moilanen.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on either victim. Rochester police are waiting until the autopsies are complete to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.