Two people hurt in rollover crash near Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — A single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 52 near Leon Township injured two people.

Bryan Donavan Hubert, 46, of La Crosse, Wis., was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy southbound on Highway 52 near milepost 89 at 10:32 a.m. when the vehicle went out of control and rolled when it entered the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Hubert and his passenger, Eric Daniel Krause, 48, of Centerville, Minn., were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash report noted snow/ice road conditions at the time of the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Cannon Falls Ambulance responded to the incident.