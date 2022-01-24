SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Two people hurt in rollover crash near Cannon Falls

The 2004 GMC Envoy was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 52 when it went out of control and rolled when it entered the median.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 24, 2022 01:35 PM
CANNON FALLS — A single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 52 near Leon Township injured two people.

Bryan Donavan Hubert, 46, of La Crosse, Wis., was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy southbound on Highway 52 near milepost 89 at 10:32 a.m. when the vehicle went out of control and rolled when it entered the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Hubert and his passenger, Eric Daniel Krause, 48, of Centerville, Minn., were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash report noted snow/ice road conditions at the time of the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Cannon Falls Ambulance responded to the incident.

