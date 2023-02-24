Two people injured in crash after police pursuit

LEWISTON — Two people were injured after a car was struck during a police pursuit near Lewiston just before midnight Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a 2023 Jeep Gladiator Overland on westbound Interstate 90 when the Jeep turned at a crossover to go eastbound and was hit by a Winona County squad car that made intentional contact with the Jeep to stop it, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Jeep was then hit by an eastbound semi truck and collided with the Winona County squad car. The Jeep and squad car stopped in the crossover, and the semi went into the center median.

The driver of the Jeep, 43-year-old Carl Adam Haugen of Crystal, Minnesota, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

His passenger, 35-year-old Katherine Renee Harper of Fairview Heights, Illinois, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department and St. Charles Police Department also responded.