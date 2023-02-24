99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two people injured in crash after police pursuit

The Winona County Sheriff's deputy made intentional contact with the fleeing car to stop it.

Lewiston - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 24, 2023 03:28 PM

LEWISTON — Two people were injured after a car was struck during a police pursuit near Lewiston just before midnight Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a 2023 Jeep Gladiator Overland on westbound Interstate 90 when the Jeep turned at a crossover to go eastbound and was hit by a Winona County squad car that made intentional contact with the Jeep to stop it, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Jeep was then hit by an eastbound semi truck and collided with the Winona County squad car. The Jeep and squad car stopped in the crossover, and the semi went into the center median.

The driver of the Jeep, 43-year-old Carl Adam Haugen of Crystal, Minnesota, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

His passenger, 35-year-old Katherine Renee Harper of Fairview Heights, Illinois, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department and St. Charles Police Department also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
