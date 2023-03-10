6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two people killed in Highway 63 crash south of Stewartville

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday, when snow fell in the area.

Racine - Mower County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
March 10, 2023 08:32 AM

RACINE, Minn. — Two people died after a crash on U.S. Highway 63 just before 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023.

A 2023 Toyota Sienna was southbound on Highway 63 and a 2016 Ford Fusion was northbound on Highway 63 when the cars collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The roads were wet and icy following snowfall in the area.

The driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Thersea Radney Fluteplayer, 0of Flandreau, South Dakota, was killed in the crash.

Her passenger, 34-year-old Rory Derek Anderlik, of Riceville, Iowa, was also killed in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, 45-year-old Hope Ann Doherty of Racine, Minnesota, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, Grand Meadow Police Department, Grand Meadow Fire Department, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
