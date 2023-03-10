RACINE, Minn. — Two people died after a crash on U.S. Highway 63 just before 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023.

A 2023 Toyota Sienna was southbound on Highway 63 and a 2016 Ford Fusion was northbound on Highway 63 when the cars collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The roads were wet and icy following snowfall in the area.

The driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Thersea Radney Fluteplayer, 0of Flandreau, South Dakota, was killed in the crash.

Also Read





Her passenger, 34-year-old Rory Derek Anderlik, of Riceville, Iowa, was also killed in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, 45-year-old Hope Ann Doherty of Racine, Minnesota, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, Grand Meadow Police Department, Grand Meadow Fire Department, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.