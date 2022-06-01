SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two primary elections set for Olmsted County commissioner seats as more candidates file

Four of six commissioner seats will see new occupant in 2023.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 31, 2022 07:38 PM
ROCHESTER — A pair of open Olmsted County commissioner seats will require primary elections to narrow the list of candidates for the Nov. 8 ballots.

Five candidates are seeking the District 4 seat, which is being vacated by longtime commissioner Matt Flynn at the end of the year.

Local
Connelly seeks to use conservation experience as Olmsted County commissioner
District 4 candidate joins others headed primary election.
May 31, 2022 08:13 PM
By  Randy Petersen
MIchelle Rossman
Local
Rossman sees opportunity to be voice for Olmsted County District 5 residents
Commissioner candidate among four seeking to fill seat being vacated by Jim Bier.
May 31, 2022 07:32 PM
By  Randy Petersen
Local
Four primary elections expected to narrow Rochester candidates
Four seek mayor's office, while three or more file for each Rochester City Council seat slated for November ballot.
May 31, 2022 06:52 PM
By  Randy Petersen
The candidates seeking to represent the southern portion of the county, along with areas east of Rochester, are Brian Mueller , Bill Pirkl , Michael Melford , Kindra Ramaker and Steve Connelly. Whoever is elected will serve a four-year term.

In District 5, where Commissioner Jim Bier announced he would not seek re-election, four candidates are seeking to fill his seat to represent portions of western Rochester and the area west of the city, including Byron.

The candidates are Mike Macken , Evan Brown, Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman .

The District 5 election is for a two-year term required due to changes in the district boundaries.

Two other seats opening at the end of the year drew two candidates, so primary elections won’t be needed to set the Nov. 8 ballot.

In Ward 1, the seat being vacated by Stephanie Podulke is being sought by Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead. The election is for a two-year term.

In Ward 2, the seat being vacated by Ken Brown is being sought by Dave Senjem and Gabe Perkins . The election is for a four-year term.

Only two of the six county commissioner seats slated for the Nov. 8 ballot have commissioners seeking re-election, and only one of them has a challenger.

Incumbent Commissioner Gregg Wright is being challenged in District 3 by Karl Johnson . The election is for a two-year term.

In District 6, Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden has filed for re-election without a challenge for the four-year term.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is also running without a challenger.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem , however, faces a Nov. 8 challenge from Karen MacLaughlin .

Filing for all county positions has closed, but candidates have until 5 p.m. June 2 to withdraw from a race.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
