Two primary elections set for Olmsted County commissioner seats as more candidates file

ROCHESTER — A pair of open Olmsted County commissioner seats will require primary elections to narrow the list of candidates for the Nov. 8 ballots.

Five candidates are seeking the District 4 seat, which is being vacated by longtime commissioner Matt Flynn at the end of the year.

The candidates seeking to represent the southern portion of the county, along with areas east of Rochester, are Brian Mueller , Bill Pirkl , Michael Melford , Kindra Ramaker and Steve Connelly. Whoever is elected will serve a four-year term.

In District 5, where Commissioner Jim Bier announced he would not seek re-election, four candidates are seeking to fill his seat to represent portions of western Rochester and the area west of the city, including Byron.

The candidates are Mike Macken , Evan Brown, Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman .

The District 5 election is for a two-year term required due to changes in the district boundaries.

Two other seats opening at the end of the year drew two candidates, so primary elections won’t be needed to set the Nov. 8 ballot.

In Ward 1, the seat being vacated by Stephanie Podulke is being sought by Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead. The election is for a two-year term.

In Ward 2, the seat being vacated by Ken Brown is being sought by Dave Senjem and Gabe Perkins . The election is for a four-year term.

Only two of the six county commissioner seats slated for the Nov. 8 ballot have commissioners seeking re-election, and only one of them has a challenger.

Incumbent Commissioner Gregg Wright is being challenged in District 3 by Karl Johnson . The election is for a two-year term.

In District 6, Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden has filed for re-election without a challenge for the four-year term.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is also running without a challenger.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem , however, faces a Nov. 8 challenge from Karen MacLaughlin .

Filing for all county positions has closed, but candidates have until 5 p.m. June 2 to withdraw from a race.