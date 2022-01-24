SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two residents fall prey to separate scams

The Rochester Police Department is reminding people to be wary before handing out personal information over the phone or online.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 24, 2022 09:15 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is reminding people to be wary before handing out personal information over the phone or online after two city residents fell prey to separate scams.

A 91-year-old man is out $1,000 after responding to what he thought was an official Microsoft pop-up, but turned out to be a scam. The man was on his computer when he received a pop-up asking for personal information, which the man filled in, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

A few minutes after completing the form, the man received a call from a person who identified himself as "Tom Griffin," and said he could fix the nonagenarian's computer, but needed $1,000 in Target gift cards.

The man went to Target and purchased two $500 gift cards and provided the gift card numbers to the scammer. It was when the person said the man needed to pay an additional $40,000 that the man realized it was a scam.

Moilanen said people should not be entering their personal information on pop-ups and urged individuals to verify that something is legitimate before providing personal information.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate scam, a 36-year-old Rochester woman compromised her personal information after she filled out what she believed was a legitimate application for a house for rent she found on Facebook Marketplace.

The woman found the ad online and was told to fill out an application, which included giving her phone number, birth date, credit card information and other personal details. A short time after completing the application, the woman found a second posting for the same house with a different phone number. The woman called the number and learned that it was the legitimate listing and that she had fallen prey to a scam.

Moilanen cautioned would-be renters to visit a property first and speak with a landlord face-to-face before giving someone all your personal information.

"It is way too easy to create false ads online," Moilanen said. "You don't really know for sure unless you check things out."

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 24, 2022 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
police lights FSA
Minnesota
St. Paul liquor store employee shot while trying to stop shoplifter
The shooting remains under investigation, and no suspects had been arrested as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
January 23, 2022 07:08 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
police lights FSA
Minnesota
Woman found beaten to death in St. Paul
A man was arrested in connection with the woman’s death and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.
January 23, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Answer Man logo
Local
Snow blowing schedule is more a courtesy than legality
Answer Man addresses second question about snow blowing practices.
January 24, 2022 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Zumbro Valley Medical Society logo
Local
Zumbro Valley Medical Society recognizes work of The Landing MN’s staff and volunteers
Society will present annual community service award Tuesday, citing nonprofit's dedication and commitment to serving people experiencing homelessness in Rochester.
January 24, 2022 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Downtown snow parking 121021.jpg
Local
Rochester plans downtown snow clean up Tuesday and Wednesday
Several streets are being posted as 'no parking' during early mornings
January 24, 2022 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: John Marshall social worker finds ways to get students to where they need to be
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 24, 2022 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link