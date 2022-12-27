Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two robberies reported in Rochester over weekend

One of the robberies occurred Tuesday morning at a Holiday gas station.

RPD - ROBBERY.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 27, 2022 10:19 AM
ROCHESTER — A man reportedly robbed a Holiday gas station on Assisi Drive Northwest early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen:

Employees told Rochester police that the man entered the store around 1:30 a.m. and showed them a piece of paper saying he had a gun. The man asked for all of the money in the register. Moilanen said the employees complied and gave the man the $66 from the register.

The man never showed a gun. He was last seen walking westbound toward U.S. Highway 52.

At around midnight Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, a Chatfield man was found and arrested for burglary.

Moilanen said Rochester police responded after a complaint that a man was seen on a security camera rummaging through a construction site.

After he was arrested, the man admitted to police to going to the construction site, on the 400 block of North Broadway Avenue, to steal copper.

Moilanen said the man was released from prison a couple months ago after serving a sentence for burglary.

