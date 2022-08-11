SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Two Rochester churches holding mega baptism event

Autumn Ridge Church and Christ Community Church are teaming up for a lake baptism and community event at Foster Arend Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

c4090bd30bd49ce5388d6b55eb719e2d.jpg
Foster Arend Pond at Foster Arend Park in Rochester on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
August 11, 2022 03:52 PM
ROCHESTER — A massive community baptism event is happening later this month.

Autumn Ridge Church and Christ Community Church, evangelical churches in Rochester, are teaming up from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, for a lake baptism and community event at Foster Arend Park.

The event, called “All In,” will have catered food from Newt's, food trucks including Opa! Opa!! and El Samurai, water activities, bounce houses and yard games.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the beach. The water park is free for the event, but registration is required. Go to allinrochester.com for registration and more information.

