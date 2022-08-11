Two Rochester churches holding mega baptism event
Autumn Ridge Church and Christ Community Church are teaming up for a lake baptism and community event at Foster Arend Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
ROCHESTER — A massive community baptism event is happening later this month.
Autumn Ridge Church and Christ Community Church, evangelical churches in Rochester, are teaming up from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, for a lake baptism and community event at Foster Arend Park.
The event, called “All In,” will have catered food from Newt's, food trucks including Opa! Opa!! and El Samurai, water activities, bounce houses and yard games.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the beach. The water park is free for the event, but registration is required. Go to
allinrochester.com
for registration and more information.
