2 Rochester men killed in plane crash outside Red Wing Regional Airport

BAY CITY, Wis. — Pierce County, Wis., authorities have identified the two people killed in Tuesday's plane crash outside Red Wing International Airport.

According to a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both of Rochester, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

The plane, a 2012 Glasair Super 2, left Rochester International Airport at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday for a training flight, with a planned destination of Red Wing Regional Airport.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, local authorities were called to the scene of the crash in a field along Highway 35 roughly half of a mile west of the airport.

The National Traffic Safety Board is continuing its investigation of the crash, which is expected to take several months to complete.