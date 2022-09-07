SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2 Rochester men killed in plane crash outside Red Wing Regional Airport

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified the victims Wednesday

Airplane Crash 090622.jpg
Two people were killed in a plane crash near the Red Wing Regional Airport on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Contributed / Pierce County Sheriff’s Office
By Dené K. Dryden
September 07, 2022 03:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAY CITY, Wis. — Pierce County, Wis., authorities have identified the two people killed in Tuesday's plane crash outside Red Wing International Airport.

According to a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both of Rochester, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Also Read
Kevin Tyrone Williams.png
Local
Level 3 predatory offender moves addresses in Rochester
He has moved to a different southeast Rochester address after previously living on the Olmsted County government campus.
September 07, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wilson - Winona County map.png
Local
Three injured in head-on collision near Winona
Two people were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with life threatening injuries.
September 07, 2022 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

The plane, a 2012 Glasair Super 2, left Rochester International Airport at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday for a training flight, with a planned destination of Red Wing Regional Airport.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, local authorities were called to the scene of the crash in a field along Highway 35 roughly half of a mile west of the airport.

The National Traffic Safety Board is continuing its investigation of the crash, which is expected to take several months to complete.

Related Topics: RED WING-WELCHROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTACCIDENTSPUBLIC SAFETY
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Hugs Help - Randy Stocker
Local
Grief in the extreme: Rochester man describes surviving the death of two daughters, mom in traffic collision
Randy Stocker said his book is about surviving loss and also how people can be more sensitive when helping people through their grief.
September 07, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Karate Chop, Silence prerecording a set at Thesis Beer Project to air in a livestream on NYE.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Karate Camp ready for a knockout year
Winona band Karate Chop, Silence hosts a three-day outdoor music festival Sept. 9-11 in Winona County.
September 07, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Mayo Clinic
Business
Mayo Clinic lands $48.2 million federal research grant
The National Institutes of Health recently awarded the Mayo Clinic a $48.2 million grant to fund research at its Center for Clinical and Translational Science. This is the latest in a string of grants totaling $234 million since 2006.
September 07, 2022 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Election concerns linger for Olmsted County group
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 07, 2022 07:53 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe