2 Rochester women facing charges after officers find 25 grams of meth while executing search warrant

ROCHESTER – Two women are facing charges after officers executed a search warrant and found drugs throughout the house and car outside Monday.

On Nov. 21, Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of West Center Street in Rochester, according to Capt. James Schueller.

A woman answered the door and told officers that another female was upstairs. She told officers the woman upstairs wasn’t clothed, so officers gave her time to dress before entering the residence.

While officers waited at the door, an investigator that was standing around the perimeter of the house watched the woman upstairs drop something out of an open window.

Officers found large amounts of methamphetamine – about 25.6 grams – and fentanyl packed in a range of sizes, indicative of drug sales. Heroin and psilocybin were also found throughout the residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigator also found 6.9 grams of fentanyl and a scale in the car parked outside the residence.

Holly Docken, 38, and Shawn Chilson, 46, are both facing charges related to this warrant. Schueller said the house is in close proximity to Cascade Lake Park, so the charges referred to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office were more significant.

Docken was the resident named on the warrant, and she was arrested after the search. Chilson was allowed to leave the house during the search as she wasn’t named on the warrant. The car that was found with fentanyl inside is registered to Chilson, and the sheriff’s office is referring charges to the attorney’s office.

Docken is set to appear in court today, Nov. 23. She is listed as in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Chilson is not in custody.