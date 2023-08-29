6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two Southeast Minnesota listening sessions set for state broadband plan

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development representatives will be in Rochester and Winona on Sept. 6 to discuss plan to fill service gaps.

Internet cable, RJ-45 plug on laptop keyboard.
Internet cable, RJ-45 plug on laptop keyboard. High speed fiber optic internet concept.
Proxima Studio - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 3:48 PM

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is seeking public input on the state’s Digital Opportunity Program draft plan, designed to reduce gaps in broadband access, digital technology ownership and digital skills.

The Digital Opportunity plan outlines how Minnesota will use an upcoming grant from the federal government to advance digital equity.

Related listening sessions on Sept. 6 are planned for Rochester and Winona.

Each state must submit a plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration detailing how it will spend its allocation from the $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act, which is part of the $65 billion in federal broadband funding included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed in 2021.

“Gathering feedback during this public comment period is a critical process to ensure we capture what a truly Minnesota-centered Digital Opportunity Plan looks like and that it will be valuable in the years to come,” DEED Office of Broadband Development Executive Director. Bree Maki said in a statement announcing the local listening sessions. “We are committed to making sure Minnesotans have the tools, resources and skills to achieve their digital technology goals.”

The local listening sessions are:

  • Noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at Witoka Tavern, 27983 County Road 9, in Winona.
  • 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Family Service Rochester, 4600 18th Ave. NW, in Rochester.

In addition to the listening sessions, Minnesotans have two other options to share their thoughts and comments on the state’s Digital Opportunity Program plan draft through Sept. 29.
Residents can review the draft plan in summary or full version formats and provide written feedback through the OBD online comment form , available at tinyurl.com/2sbpk2a7, or mail comments to: Office of Broadband Development, Attn: Digital Opportunity Plan, Great Northern Building, 180 Fifth St. E, St. Paul, MN 55101.

Eligible groups can also establish and register a Digital Connection Committee to provide feedback on the draft plan and receive updates from OBD. More information and registration is available at the Office of Broadband Development.

OBD will collect and review the feedback to develop a final plan to submit to NTIA by the Nov. 30 deadline.

By Staff reports
