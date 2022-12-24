Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
2 structure fires burned in north Rochester Friday afternoon

Both fires occurred around 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, with firefighters dealing with frigid temperatures and high winds.

Structure Fire in Northwest Rochester
Rochester firefighters fight a structure fire on the 2800 block of 25th Street Northwest on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby SharpeRebecca Mitchell
December 24, 2022 09:15 AM
ROCHESTER — Two structure fires occurred in north Rochester early Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2022.

The first fire, reported at 1:07 p.m., caused significant fire, smoke and water damage at a home in northeast Rochester, with smoke visible from 48th Street Northeast. The home, on Connemara Drive Northeast, was found in heavy smoke with a fire showing from the first floor, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

The home's occupants were safe. One occupant was treated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The Elgin Fire Department also assisted on scene with fire attack operations, overhaul and water supply. Both fire departments used a water shuttle to bring water to the residence, which was not located near a fire hydrant.

Firefighters worked in minus-30 degree wind chills with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees below zero.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Red Cross also assisted.

Firefighters responded to the second structure fire, on the 2800 block of 25th Street Northwest, at 1:22 p.m. Friday. With multiple Rochester fire crews at the scene of the first structure fire, mutual aid was requested from the Stewartville and Byron fire departments.

Crews arrived and found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to an exterior deck, risking the nearby apartment building. The fire spread quickly, likely because of the heavy winds, according to the department’s press release.

Structure Fire in Northwest Rochester
Rochester firefighters fight a structure fire on the 2800 block of 25th Street Northwest on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Firefighters extinguished the fire, starting with the flames that spread to the exterior of the building. The attack was then directed at the two-stall garage. No injuries were reported.

The garage and a car parked inside are considered a total loss. The damage to the exterior of the residence and deck will require repair. The fire is under investigation.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Utilities also responded.

Structure Fire in Northwest Rochester
Rochester firefighters fight a structure fire on the 2800 block of 25th Street Northwest on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Structure Fire in Northwest Rochester
Rochester firefighters fight a structure fire on the 2800 block of 25th Street Northwest on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Structure Fire in Northwest Rochester
Rochester firefighters fight a structure fire on the 2800 block of 25th Street Northwest on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Structure Fire in Northwest Rochester
Rochester firefighters fight a structure fire on the 2800 block of 25th Street Northwest on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

