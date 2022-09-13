SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Two suffered life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash south of Cannon Falls

The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and the passenger to Regions Hospital on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after the crash.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 13, 2022 10:54 AM
LEON TOWNSHIP — Two people suffered life threatening injuries after their motorcycle crashed in Goodhue County south of Cannon Falls.

A 1996 Honda motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 52 at County Road 1 Boulevard in Leon Township when it lost control and ended up in the median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 67-year-old Bruce Leroy Mcallister, of Eyota, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The passenger, 53-year-old Sylvia Martinez Johnson, of Eagan, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a helmet.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon Falls Fire Department and Ambulance and Life Link helicopter also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
