Two suffered life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash south of Cannon Falls

LEON TOWNSHIP — Two people suffered life threatening injuries after their motorcycle crashed in Goodhue County south of Cannon Falls.

A 1996 Honda motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 52 at County Road 1 Boulevard in Leon Township when it lost control and ended up in the median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 67-year-old Bruce Leroy Mcallister, of Eyota, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The passenger, 53-year-old Sylvia Martinez Johnson, of Eagan, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a helmet.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon Falls Fire Department and Ambulance and Life Link helicopter also responded.