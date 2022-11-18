Two teenagers injured during assault Wednesday in Lyle

LYLE — Two 16-year-olds were assaulted and suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday evening, Nov. 16, in Lyle.

At 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, Mower County deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Fourth Street in Lyle for an assault involving two juveniles, both of whom suffered stab wounds during an altercation, according to Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik.

The 16-year-old juveniles, one boy and one girl, were transported to the hospital and have been treated and released.

Deputies arrested two people after the assault, an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy.

The Lyle Police Department, Lyle First Responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Sandvik said the investigation is ongoing.