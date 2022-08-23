Two unrelated couples, one sustainability legacy over generations

ALTURA, Minn. — It wasn’t rugged individualism that inspired Michael Larsen and Linda Nelson to build an off-the-grid home in Winona County .

If anything, the move from Minneapolis made the couple more reliant, Larsen says.

For power, they rely on the sun. For water, they need rainfall to fill their cistern.

“Everything that comes to us now feels more like a gift in a land-connected way as opposed to being delivered in a transaction you’re disconnected from,” Larsen said.

Now the couple, in their mid-60s, are relying on a couple from a younger generation to continue the work they started.

Haley Pearson and Wiley Harang, both in their early 30s, put in a typical workday Sunday cutting and clearing buckthorn from a grove of trees on the border of the property.

Pearson, wielding a chainsaw and summers of conservation corps experience, led the work crew.

“It’s obviously rough work,” Pearson said. “But we joke and make it fun.”

Pearson called the work her small effort to “reciprocate to the land.”

Haley Pearson and Mike Larsen joke as they remove buckthorn, an invasive species, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Altura. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“But how do you give back to something that gives you so much?” she asked.

Larsen said their help means more gets done in less time, and he and Nelson don't have to take unnecessary risks.

Pearson tamped down a brush pile by standing on top and chopping it with the saw.

"I could do that, but there's a good chance my I'd lose my knees," he said. "Why risk it?"

Pearson and Harang have been working on and enjoying the fruits of the land for about four years. Neither are related to Larsen nor Nelson. However, the elder couple has tabbed them to care for the land as they age and aren’t able to do the work themselves.

“There’s no word for our relationship in this world,” Larsen said.

Larsen and Nelson don't have children. Pearson and Harang don't plan to have children either. Through their relationship, the younger pair have found mentors and the older couple a chance to leave a legacy.

After hours of cutting, the four sat down outside to share an evening meal. The meal, a drink and maybe a fire have become a tradition on work days at the property.

It allows the four to bond and consider their futures and how they fit together.

Linda Nelson and Mike Larsen cheers with Wiley Harang and Haley Pearson while spending Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, together in Altura. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sustainability and aging

For nearly two decades, Larsen and Nelson have worked to restore approximately 40 acres of bluff-top land overlooking Whitewater State Park Wildlife Management lands.

At first, they spent weekends camping and doing small restoration projects on the property.

The prairie had been choked with invasive species such as wild parsnip and small shrub trees. Buckthorn overran the oak savanna. Hard work along with funding from the state’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program has restored much of the prairie.

They recalled first seeing the land under a blanket of snow in March 2004. By July, they had a field of wild parsnip plants that were 8 feet tall. They probably wouldn’t have bought the land had they seen it in the summer, they said.

“We thought it’d take the rest of our lives to restore it,” Larsen said.

About $30,000 in CREP funding provided prairie seeds for the acreage.

In 2011, the couple left behind their city-oriented lives in Minneapolis to move onto the bluff-top property. The two admit they had some skepticism and concerns about loneliness moving to the area. Instead, they found themselves deeply connected to the land and the community around them. They donated the land to the Minnesota Land Trust to ensure it would remain a habitat restoration project.

Haley Pearson and Linda Nelson look at their progress from removing buckthorn and a downed tree on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Altura. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

However, Larsen said he couldn’t shake one major concern — who would continue and oversee the work they started?

“It was killing me,” he said. “I had this dream it was taken care of, but how?”

Nelson wondered too, but said her worry wasn’t as acute.

“If we keep doing the right thing and create an open heart, something is going to come along,” she said.

That doesn’t mean the obstacles of aging there haven't occurred to Nelson. The able-bodied Nelson said the compost toilet is still sometimes a challenge to empty.

“But when you’re 80, how will that go?” she asked.

Linda Nelson, left, embraces Haley Pearson as they look at the clearing they made removing buckthorn and a downed tree on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Altura. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Chosen family

Pearson and Harang were roommates renting a room in Nelson’s niece’s Rochester home when the couples met. Pearson, who worked for the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa, helped with some removal of buckthorn at the property.

Both couples hit it off.

“We had a lot in common,” Larsen said.

The younger couple struggled financially in 2020 when Pearson’s hospitality job and Harang’s photography work both halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Larsen and Nelson invited the younger couple to help work on the land for pay.

It was also needed social interaction during an isolating time, they said.

“I think we add a lot to them and they add a lot to us,” Nelson said.

For Pearson and Harang, the older couple offered guidance as they tried to build a more resilient life in Rochester.

For Nelson and Larsen, the younger couple provide much needed labor and a fresh perspective.

Exactly what happens next between the four is unclear, but they all share a deep connection to the land now.

“We want to make sure it stays this way,” Pearson said. “But keep it progressing.”

“They’re our legacy,” Larsen said.

