News | Local

Lake City man injured in Wabasha County crash on Highway 63

A 2004 Ford F-250 was driving south on Highway 63 when it lost control due to icy road conditions and was struck by a 2006 Honda CR-V.

Lake City - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
March 15, 2022 02:47 PM
LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, near Mount Pleasant Township injured a Lake City man.

Brandon Scott Bennett, 26, of Plainview, Minn., was driving a 2004 Ford F-250 south on Highway 63 at 8:11 a.m. when it lost control due to icy roads, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. The vehicle was then struck by a 2006 Honda CR-V also driving south on Highway 63.

The driver of the Honda, Tony Michael Schultz, 37, of Lake City, was taken to Lake City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Lake City Police Department, Lake City Fire Department, Zumbro Falls Fire Department and Wabasha Police Department responded to the crash.

