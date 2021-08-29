Two-vehicle crash in Marion Township sends one person to hospital

One person was injured in a two-car collision on U.S. Highway 52 on Saturday morning in Marion Township.

Emma Garnder, a 26-year-old resident of St. Paul, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic southbound on U.S. Highway 52 when it collided with a 2018 Chevy pickup, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the pickup, Anna Wirt, a 64-year-old woman from California, was turning onto the highway from 54th Street when the vehicles collided.

Garnder was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life threatening injuries. Passengers in both vehicles were uninjured.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

The Olmsted County Sherriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene at 9:51 a.m. Saturday.