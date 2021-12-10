Two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County sends man to hospital

A two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 90 near Dover Township sent a Maple Lake, Minn., man to the hospital.

Angel Alfredo Najera, 54, of Los Angeles, was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram westbound on Interstate 90 at 10:35 a.m. when he lost control and went through the median. The truck collided with a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by Alexander Ron Otto, 21, of Maple Lake, Minn., traveling eastbound, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Road conditions were snow/ice, the report said.

Otto was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Najera was not injured.

The Dover Fire Department and Eyota Ambulance responded to the incident.