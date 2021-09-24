SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two-vehicle crash in Winona sends two people to the hospital

The two vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 43 when they collided Thursday evening.

Winona - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
September 23, 2021 07:16 PM
Share

WINONA -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 43.

Carolyn Sue Crawford, 76, of Winona, was driving a 2015 Buick Encore, and Ana Heath, 47, also of Winona, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 43 at Hamilton Street at 5:13 p.m. when the two vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Heath, and her passenger Jenifer Ann Alfaro, 77, of Winona, were both taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. Crawford was uninjured from the collision.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link