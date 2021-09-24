Two-vehicle crash in Winona sends two people to the hospital

WINONA -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 43.

Carolyn Sue Crawford, 76, of Winona, was driving a 2015 Buick Encore, and Ana Heath, 47, also of Winona, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 43 at Hamilton Street at 5:13 p.m. when the two vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Heath, and her passenger Jenifer Ann Alfaro, 77, of Winona, were both taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. Crawford was uninjured from the collision.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene.