News
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester backed up rush hour traffic Wednesday

A 31-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 19, 2022 08:37 AM
ROCHESTER — A two-vehicle crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, on U.S. Highway 52 at 37th Street in Rochester.

Both the 2016 Honda Pilot and 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe were driving northbound in the right lane of Highway 52 when traffic slowed and the Hyundai rear-ended the Honda, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Megan Elizabeth Mentzel, 31, of Rochester, the driver of the Hyundai, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The Hyundai’s airbag didn’t deploy after the crash.

The driver of the Honda, 33-year-old Stephanie Marie Dodge, of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
