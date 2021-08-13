SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two Wisconsin residents injured in two-vehicle crash in Red Wing

A 90-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were taken to Red Wing Hospital for non-life threatening injuries on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Red Wing map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 13, 2021 07:25 AM
Share

RED WING -- Two Wisconsin residents were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 in Red Wing.

Lawrence Goulding, 90, and Mary Margaret Goulding, 70, both of Green Bay, Wis., were taken to Red Wing Hospital for what the Minnesota State Patrol described as non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The Gouldings' 2020 Ford Escape was southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 61 near Goodhue County Road 18 and a 2019 Kia Sorento was northbound when the two vehicles collided about 9:30 p.m. The driver of the Kia, identified as 58-year-old Gail Nancy Strusz-Klein, was not injured in the crash.

The Red Wing police and fire departments as well as Red Wing Ambulance responded, along with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Prairie Island Police Department.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYGOODHUE COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link