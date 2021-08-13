Two Wisconsin residents injured in two-vehicle crash in Red Wing

RED WING -- Two Wisconsin residents were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 in Red Wing.

Lawrence Goulding, 90, and Mary Margaret Goulding, 70, both of Green Bay, Wis., were taken to Red Wing Hospital for what the Minnesota State Patrol described as non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The Gouldings' 2020 Ford Escape was southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 61 near Goodhue County Road 18 and a 2019 Kia Sorento was northbound when the two vehicles collided about 9:30 p.m. The driver of the Kia, identified as 58-year-old Gail Nancy Strusz-Klein, was not injured in the crash.

The Red Wing police and fire departments as well as Red Wing Ambulance responded, along with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Prairie Island Police Department.